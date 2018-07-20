ASUS offers 6GB RAM variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1)

The dual-SIM phone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display and 5000mAh battery. (Representative image)

Taiwanese technology major ASUS on Friday announced that the 6GB RAM variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be available for Rs 14,999 from July 26. The new variant of the smartphone also comes with camera improvements, incorporating the 16MP+5MP dual rear camera setup along with a 16MP selfie camera. The dual-SIM phone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display and 5000mAh battery. The handset runs on Android Oreo 8.1 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Zenfone Max Pro (M1) also supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, microSD card slot, GPS and micro USB port. The handset was frst launched in April in India at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB onboard storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage variant to primarily compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. According to the company, the smartphone has been made specifically for India, which it says is a key market for it. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.