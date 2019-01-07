Asus launches ZenBook S13 with ‘world’s slimmest bezel display’ at CES 2019

Asus ZenBook S13 comes with a 13.9-inch FHD display

Asus showcased its first notch display laptop at the CES that it claims has “the world’s slimmest display bezel”. Called the Asus ZenBook S13, the laptop features a notch on the top of the lid, out of its regular real estate, so that the webcam and light sensors can be incorporated without having to compromise with the bezel thinness. The ZenBook 13 along with the ZenBook 14 are the new members of the Acer’s line of Ultrabooks.

The ZenBook 13 comes with a 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thereby, having very thin bezels on all the sides, claims Asus. It has a 13.9-inch 1080p display that has been crammed into the laptop of the size same as with the 13-inch screens.

Asus ZenBook S13 is powered by up to eighth-generation Intel Core Whiskey Lake i7 processor doubled with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage space. The Asus ZenBook S13 has an Nvidia GeForce MTX 150 GPU for the “discrete graphics”. However, the display does not give a 60Hz refresh rate for games.

For connectivity, the Asus ZenBook S13 has two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. There is also a microSD card reader, which was absent in the latest MacBook Air models.

Its bigger sibling Asus ZenBook S14 comes with some bumped up features, although the specifications are nearly the same. It is powered by up to eighth-generation Intel Core Whiskey Lake i7 processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It has the same connectivity ports as the ZenBook 13. The laptop has dual speakers powered by Harman Kardon. But that’s not the most interesting difference between the two – the ZenBook 14 has a touchscreen touchpad that turns into a keypad for easy access.

Asus has not provided the pricing for the ZenBook S13, however, the ZenBook S14 will go on sale in Q1 at a starting price of $749.