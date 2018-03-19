​​ ​
ASUS launches world’s thinnest convertible laptop in India

Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Monday launched the worlds thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 1,30,990 in India. The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touch screen.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 8:35 PM
Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Monday launched the worlds thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 1,30,990 in India. The new “ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370” comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touch screen. “With the ‘ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370’, it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use,” Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The device comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor with on-board 16GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10. The device is a mere 11.2mm and weighs just 1.1 kg, the company claimed in a statement. It comes with ErgoLift hinge — one of the world’s most compact 360 degree hinges — that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.

The two USB-C ports on the device support external 4K UHD displays, power delivery and data transfer — all via the reversible, any-way-up USB-C connector. The device is currently available at ASUS stores across the country.

