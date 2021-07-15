Asus launches six new ultra-affordable Chromebook laptops in India, price starts at Rs 17,999

Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch variants) launched in India. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Asus is expanding its commercial PC portfolio in India today with the launch of six new ultra-affordable Chromebook laptops: Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch variants). Prices start as low as Rs 17,999. These laptops are designed from scratch to bridge the digital divide to “enable millions of Indian consumers to adopt digital learning, work and entertainment experience,” Asus said in a press statement.

Right out of the gate, these laptops are based on Google’s Chrome OS software, not Windows. While a significant portion of tasks you’d want to achieve on a Chromebook can be performed inside the cloud-based Chrome web browser, it is also possible to download and install Android apps on it from the Play Store. Hands-free Google Assistant support is also available. Asus is touting these laptops for digital learning, work and entertainment.

Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 India prices and availability

Chromebook Flip C214: Rs 23,999

Chromebook C223: Rs 17,999

Chromebook C423 (touch-screen): Rs 23,999

Chromebook C423 (non-touch): Rs 19,999

Chromebook C523 (touch-screen): Rs 25,999

Chromebook C523 (non-touch): Rs 20,999

All the six laptop models will be available starting July 22 from Flipkart.

Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 specs, features

The Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge and military-grade durability certification. It has a spill and tamper resistant keyboard that Asus claims is rated for 10 million keystroke lifespan. The Flip C214 comes with an 11.6-inch 16:9 touch-screen display with an HD resolution and a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a micro-SD card slot. The 50Wh battery inside the laptop is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge. It charges over USB Type-C.

The Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge and military-grade durability certification. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Connectivity options on the Flip C214 include 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5Gbps, DisplayPort, and power delivery support), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps), and an audio combo jack. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. Interestingly, this laptop comes with a 720p webcam and another 5MP “world-facing” camera with autofocus for clicking photos. Rounding off the package are dual speakers.

The Chromebook C223 (11.6-inch), C423 (14-inch), and C523 (15.6-inch) are light-weight clamshell laptops with up to a full-HD resolution, dual core Intel processor with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage (expandable), HD webcam and stereo speakers.

