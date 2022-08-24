Asus launches six new laptops for content creators, price starts at Rs 67,990

Asus’ Creator series of laptops gets new refreshes today. The Taiwanese tech-giant has announced the launch of six new laptops under its Creative series- the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. Asus says that these laptops are designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists. These laptops sport innovative designs and come with creator-focused technologies to offer powerful performance, and a seamless user experience.

“We have designed and built laptops in a way to remove creativity barriers from our workflow to offer incredible performance, design, and the burgeoning ecosystem for creators, who are always on the move and those who prefer to work in their dedicated workspace,” Arnold Su, company’s business head for Consumer and Gaming PC said in a press statement. The pricing of the new Zenbook lineup starts at Rs 1,44,990, the Studiobook lineup starts at Rs 1,99,990, and the Vivobook Pro lineup starts at Rs 67,990. These laptops will be both online and offline.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402): Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,44,990. The laptop will be available for buying from Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It can also be purchased from Asus’ brand stores and other multi-brand retail stores in the country. A dual-screen creator laptop, it features a next-gen ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen with Active Aerodynamic System Ultra auto-tilting design. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is available in 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor capacity options. The primary OLED touchscreen in the laptop features 2.8K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Built out of Aluminium and Magnesium, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED laptop comes with a 3.5mm combination headphone jack, two ThunderBolt 4 connections, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD Express 7.0 port, and two HDMI ports. It is backed by a 76WHr battery with 180W rapid charging capabilities. The starting price for this laptop is Rs 144,990.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602): The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with AAS Ultra mechanism that tilts up the keyboard by 7 degree which the company claims enhance cooling by allowing 30% more airflow than the previous generation. The laptop will sell in two processor variants including the flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H which is paired with 32GB RAM and i7-12700H clubbed with 16GB RAM. It packs in the studio-grade 6GB (GDDRR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers. The laptop features a 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen with stylus supporting display. The connectivity options include an ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, fast charging, HDMI 2.1 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside the latest 985 MB/s SD Express 7.0 card reader. The pricing starts at Rs 249,990.

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED: Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED sports a 16-inch OELD display with 4K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor paired with Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The company has also added Asus Dial in the laptop. It comes with two SSD slots that can support up to 2TB + 2TB storage capacity. There are two ThunderBolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The price starts at Rs 329,990.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED: The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED comes in two variants including the flagship 12th Generation of powerful Intel Core i9-12900H and i7-12700H processors with fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively. The laptop sports a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with up to 550 nits delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated along with factory-calibrated Delta-E<2 color accuracy and has VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. The laptop features ultrafast two slots for a PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity. Further, the laptop also comes with two SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 64 GB 4800 MT/s DDR5 RAM memory. Additionally, on the connectivity front, there are two Thunderbolt 4 Ports, two slots of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The price starts at Rs 199,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: The new ViVobook Pro 16X OLED sports a 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution. The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. There’s up to 1TB SSD which is expandable with additional M.2 SSD. You get a Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner, and 140W fast charging support in this laptop. The connectivity options include ThunderBolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The price starts at Rs 159,990

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with 16:9 aspect ratio and full-HD resolution. The laptop is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability. The pricing starts at Rs ₹ 89,990.