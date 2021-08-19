Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition with ROG Remix Sampler in India, priced at Rs 1,49,990

The Alan Walker collaboration has led to a dedicated sampler -- ROG Remix Sampler -- that can be connected to the laptop using a single USB Type-C cable.
Asus has launched the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition laptop in India that comes with an ROG Remix Sampler.
The company joined hands with musical artist Alan Walker to blend technology and music. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5,000 series CPU, the laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. Its QHD display has a high refresh rate, while the lid comes in a unique design with AniMe Matrix LED array. The laptop will come with the option of grey colour or blue accents.
- Realme launches its first laptop Realme Book Slim with premium design, 2K display and 11th Gen Intel Core processors
- India PC market logs over 50% growth to 3.1 million units shipment in June quarter: IDC
- HP launches Pavilion Aero, its lightest consumer laptop in India: Specs, price, everything to know
The laptop has been priced at Rs 1,49,990 and has been made available via Asus ROG store and Reliance Digital, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition comes with a home edition of Windows 10 and features a 14-inch QHD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Pantone validation, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Adaptive Sync support. The AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS CPU has been paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop has 16GB DDR4 RAM that clocks in at 3,200MHz and a M.2 1TB NVMe PCIe3.0x2 SSD. The twin 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology and tweeters with Dolby Atmos support provide ample sound. There is also an AI-linked noise cancellation in-built microphone array. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0b port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and supports DisplayPort/power delivery (PD)/G-Sync. Asus has also included a backlit keyboard and a 76Whr battery that can last up to 10 hours.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition comes with a home edition of Windows 10 and features a 14-inch QHD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Pantone validation, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Adaptive Sync support. The AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS CPU has been paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop has 16GB DDR4 RAM that clocks in at 3,200MHz and a M.2 1TB NVMe PCIe3.0x2 SSD.
The twin 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology and tweeters with Dolby Atmos support provide ample sound. There is also an AI-linked noise cancellation in-built microphone array. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0b port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and supports DisplayPort/power delivery (PD)/G-Sync.The Alan Walker collaboration has led to a dedicated sampler — ROG Remix Sampler — that can be connected to the laptop using a single USB Type-C cable. It can also be used as an external mixer. The sampler also has enough space for the laptop to be tucked inside.
Asus has also included a backlit keyboard and a 76Whr battery that can last up to 10 hours.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.