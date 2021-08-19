Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition with ROG Remix Sampler in India, priced at Rs 1,49,990

Asus has also included a backlit keyboard and a 76Whr battery that can last up to 10 hours.

Asus has launched the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition laptop in India that comes with an ROG Remix Sampler.

The company joined hands with musical artist Alan Walker to blend technology and music. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5,000 series CPU, the laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. Its QHD display has a high refresh rate, while the lid comes in a unique design with AniMe Matrix LED array. The laptop will come with the option of grey colour or blue accents.