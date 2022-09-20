Asus launches ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate with Dimensity 9000+: Check details

Asus has finally launched ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. The handsets arrive as Dimensity powered models to the exiting Qualcomm-based ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro.

Both the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The internal memory among the two remains a difference as the standard version goes up to 16GB+256GB while the Ultimate version goes up to 16GB+512GB.

ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate feature 6.78-inch OLED panel with 10-bit colour depth, 165Hz refresh rate display with HDR10+ capabilities – which is same as the original ROG Phone 6 line up.

In terms of camera, a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0µm pixels, f/1.9 lens, 13MP f/2.2 and a 5MP macro camera can be spotted on the primary unit of both the variants. On the front, there is a 12MP sensor installed on both the variants as well.

The battery capacity remains the same – on both the handsets – with a 6,000 mAh supporting up to 65W fast charging.

The accessories for the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro remain compatible with the newly launched ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate.

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate sports a unique AeroActive Portal on the rear which gives a direct path to the internal cooling components with a motorised hinge.

AeroActive Portal raises the assembly and automatically opens up an airway when it is connected allowing the fan to pave the way for heat to find its way more efficiently.

Both the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate come in a single colour – Space Gray.

The standard 6D starts at £799 in the UK while the Ultimate variant starts at £1,199. The Ultimate variant includes AeroActive Cooler 6 attachment which is priced around €89.