Asus launches ProArt StudioBook 16, VivoBook Pro 16X, six other OLED laptops for creators: Specs, India price, and more

Asus launched eight new creators centric ProArt and VivoBook series laptops in India on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The list includes the top-of-the-line ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, the mid-range VivoBook Pro 16X OLED and VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and entry-level VivoBook Pro 15 OLED and VivoBook Pro 14 OLED. Asus will have an assorted mix of Intel and AMD processors with dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX/GTX graphics across the lineup. The range starts at Rs 74,990 and is available for buying as soon as starting today.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro 16X OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED and VivoBook Pro 14 OLED India prices and availability

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (model H5600) with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 will be sold for Rs 1,69,990. It will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Asus exclusive and ROG stores starting January 2022.

The VivoBook Pro 16X OLED (model M7600) with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti will be sold for Rs 1,24,990. It will be available across Asus e-store, Asus exclusive and ROG stores.

The VivoBook Pro 14X OLED (model M7400) with an Intel Core i5-11300H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be sold for Rs 94,990. It will be available across Amazon, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Asus e-store, Asus exclusive and ROG stores. A version with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti will cost Rs 1,09,990. It will be available across Flipkart, Asus e-store, Asus exclusive and ROG stores.

The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED (model K3500) with an Intel Core i5-11300H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q will be sold for Rs 74,990. A version with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will cost Rs 1,04,990. It will also be available across Flipkart, Asus e-store, Asus exclusive and ROG stores.

The VivoBook Pro 14 OLED (model K3400) with an Intel Core i5-11300H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 will be sold for Rs 74,990. It will be available across Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. A version (K3401) with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will cost Rs 94,990. It will be available across Asus e-store, Asus exclusive and ROG stores.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED hardware

The StudioBook 16 has a 16.0-inch 4K OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 550nits peak brightness. Asus claims the panel is Pantone validated, Calman verified, and meets Vesa DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. An interesting thing to note about this laptop is that it comes with a physical dial, a handy tool for content creators, which is said to be compatible with Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects by default.

Under the hood, the StudioBook 16 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics, up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (display / power delivery / VR), 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, DC-in, and SD Express 7.0 card reader. It further supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Rounding off the package is a 90WHr battery.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X, 14X OLED hardware

The VivoBook Pro ‘X’ range comes in a choice of 14-inch or 16-inch 4K OLED displays, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series or Intel Core i7 processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. These laptops also come with a dial, though unlike the StudioBook, it’s not physical and is actually a software workaround which is part of the trackpad.

Asus VivoBook Pro 15, 14 OLED hardware

This laptop range gives you a choice of 14-inch or 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8K/FHD OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series or Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, Wi-Fi 6, and more.