Asus launches new TUF laptops, ROG desktops in India with AMD Ryzen processors; check features, all details

With an eye on a possible spurt in the demand for laptops as people have shifted to work, and also play, from home, Asus has launched gaming products under its flagship TUF and ROG lineups. The company has launched two gaming laptops under the TUF and two desktop models under the ROG series.

The two laptops from Asus, TUF A15 and TUF A17 are packed with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs while the gaming desktops, GA15 and GA35 desktops have been launched with AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. All these launched products have been packed with Nvidia graphics cards of different configurations.

Asus TUF A15, A17 laptops

The Asus TUF A15 laptop has been launched in two colour options while the TUF A17 has only one available colour, as of now. The company has claimed that the pair of launched laptops can activate as many as 16 threads to power through serious multitasking based on the 8-core AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor. Coupled with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti(A17) or GeForce RTX 2060 (A15 only) discrete GPU, these laptops can provide a seamless experience while playing any game irrespective of their required frame rates.

The Asus TUF A15 has a 15-inch screen while the TUF A17 possesses a 17-inch screen. Both the laptops support up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor and have pre-installed Windows 10. TUF 15 and TUF 17 have been launched with 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate options on the TUF A15 and 60Hz/ 120Hz on the TUF A17 with IPS panels.

The TUF A15 has been packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM while the TUF A17 has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB GDDR6 RAM. Both the laptops have expandable memory support up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM.

The company has provided up to 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD. The TUF A15 and TUF A17 both have 48Wh batteries and DTS: X Ultra Audio Support. You can get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 2) port, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a dual headphone and microphone jack for networking. The TUF A15 measures 359.8x256x22.8 mm and weights 2.3 kg while the TUF A17 measures 399.2×268.9×23.38 mm and weighs 2.6 kg.

The TUF A15 will be available in Bonfire Black and Fortress Gray colours with prices starting at Rs 60,990 and Rs 62,990 respectively. The TUF A17 will be available in Fortress Gray at a starting price of Rs 60,990.

Asus ROG GA15, GA35 desktops

The ROG GA15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor while the ROG GA35 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor. The ROG GA15 has been built on the AMD B450 motherboard and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GPU and a DDR4 3200MHz RAM of up to 32 GB. For storage, buyers can get up to a 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD which can be upgraded further. The ROG GA15 has 802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a large variety of front and rear USB ports for networking. A 500W 80 Plus power supply is behind all of this.

While the ROG GA15 desktop starts at Rs 65,990, the ROG GA35 starts at Rs 1,79,990.