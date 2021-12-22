Asus is finally ready to ship the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in India; first sale on December 26

It will be available from Flipkart at a price of Rs 79,999.

Asus is finally ready to ship the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in India. The Taiwanese major, said Wednesday, that the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will go on sale for the first time in the country on December 26. It will be available from Flipkart at a price of Rs 79,999. The said phone was launched back in March alongside the standard ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro.

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was Asus’s most powerful “gaming” phone at the time of launch though it has since been replaced by the ROG Phone 5s Pro with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip (versus Snapdragon 888 in the Ultimate edition) in select markets. Asus hasn’t launched the ROG Phone 5s Pro in India, yet, so technically the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the company’s most powerful phone in India at the time of writing.

Financial Express Online has reached out to Asus for a comment on the delay and reasons behind it, though one of them could be the ongoing supply chain issues. Asus was also supposed to launch the Asus Zenfone 8 series in India this year, but there is no clarity on that either at this point. We will update this piece as soon as we hear from the company.

Be sure to check our full Asus ROG Phone 5 review here for step-by-step breakdown of all the features, specs, and other details.

Coming to the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, this is a phone designed from ground up for “ultimate” mobile gaming. It builds on the base design and feature set of the ROG Phone 5 Pro (and ROG Phone 5) and adds cosmetic touches including a white matte finish to appeal to pro gamers. This phone, also, packs 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage—most for any ROG Phone 5 series phone.

Speaking of specs, you get a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate (with 300Hz touch sampling rate and 24.3ms touch latency) and 1080p resolution. Rounding off the package are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G support, Android 11-based ROG UI, quad microphones with OZO noise reduction technology, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP main (Sony IMX686), 13MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera plus a 24MP front camera, and 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.