​​​
  4. ASUS India launches 3 new laptops in ZENBook Series

ASUS India launches 3 new laptops in ZENBook Series

Taiwanese technology company ASUS on Monday unveiled three new models in its popular ZENBook Series in India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2018 5:07 PM
ASUS India, ASUS ZENBook Series, asus ZENBook Series review, asus ZENBook Series feature, ZenBook Pro 15,  ZenBook 13 ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) promises to give users a faster and advanced Windows 10 experience, ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful features in a thin and portable frame and ZenBook 13 (UX331) is a compact, portable laptop. (Twitter/ASUS)

Taiwanese technology company ASUS on Monday unveiled three new models in its popular ZENBook Series in India. The three laptops — ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) with a starting price of Rs 179,990; ZenBook S (UX391) upwards of Rs 129,990 and ZenBook 13 (UX331) priced at Rs 66,990 and above — will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores from August 13, the company said in a statement.

“We aim to empower our users with luxury that strikes the perfect balance of beauty, functionality and performance. The Zenbook series fits perfectly in the said combination at a good price range,” said Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India (PC and Gaming).

ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) promises to give users a faster and advanced Windows 10 experience, ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful features in a thin and portable frame and ZenBook 13 (UX331) is a compact, portable laptop. ZenBook Pro Series (UX580) is a professional-grade laptop with “NanoEdge 4K Touch” display with “ScreenPad” technology. “ScreenPad” combines high-resolution, full-color auxiliary touchscreen with a touchpad, enhancing workflow and productivity with adaptive functions and context-sensitive tools.

The laptop has 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, “GeForce GTX 1050 Ti” and 1TB “PCIe x4 SSD”. ZenBook S UX391 is 13.3-inch laptop, with military-grade toughness. The device has an “ErgoLift” hinge design with 5.5 degree keyboard tilt for better typing, improved cooling airflow and enhanced audio.

The device has Full-HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 13.5 hours battery life. The 13.9mm thin ZenBook 13 (UX331) has “Full HD NanoEdge” slim-bezel display, Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top