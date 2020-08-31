Asus forays into India’s commercial PC market, appoints Dinesh Sharma as business head

Asus has announced its foray into India’s commercial PC market. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Asus on Monday announced its foray into India’s commercial PC market. Dinesh Sharma, who heads mobile business for Asus India has been appointed to also lead its commercial PC operations in the country. Under his leadership, the Taiwanese major, known primarily for its expertise in motherboards and high-end gaming PCs, will soon launch notebooks, desktops, all in ones and mobile workstations catering to businesses of all sizes including micro businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers.

In addition to computers and laptops, Asus will also offer value-added services for enterprises such as warranty extension, accidental damage protection, hard disk retention service, and priority service.

“India is the key focus country for Asus. In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved top 3 position in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish Asus as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers,” Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia said in a statement, adding that the company’s foray in the commercial PC business will be backed by a “dedicated robust team and infrastructure setup at both Taiwan headquarter and country offices.”

Dinesh comes with over two decades of experience in sales and distribution.

Giving Dinesh Sharma, who has come to become a familiar face in India’s industry and technology circle, makes a lot of sense for Asus. Under his leadership, Asus went on to become one of the top five smartphone brands in the online space in India, which is a rare feat since Asus had to literally break stereotypes to make any sort of headway in the world’s second largest smartphone market. Dinesh comes with over two decades of experience in sales and distribution, having served long stints at Vodafone India, Samsung India, Morphy Richards and Bajaj Electricals prior to joining Asus.

“Asus’ overwhelming growth over the last few years is a testimony to our made for India, customer centric effort. In the coming month, we will be sharing details of our holistic approach to commercial PC market – encompassing robust commercial PC product portfolio across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability,” Dinesh said, adding that Asus will focus on bringing “products, services and solutions that will be customized to meet the needs of all industry verticals and industry scales covering the entire range of customer segments.”

