Asus eyeing 18 per cent in India’s consumer laptop market with new ZenBook models

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo are the latest high-end models from the company

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Thursday said it aims to hold 18 per cent share of the consumer notebook market in India by the end of 2020 as it expands its product portfolio in the country.

The company, which has been aggressively expanding its online as well as offline presence in the country, on Thursday, unveiled its new line up of laptops featuring a secondary touchscreen.

“We currently have a market share of around 11 per cent… We are targeting 18 per cent share of the consumer notebook segment by the end of 2020,” Asus India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su told PTI.

He added that within the consumer segment, it is witnessing strong growth in the thin and light category (laptops weighing under 2 kgs with thickness less than 20mm) and gaming notebooks.

The personal computer (PC) market in India saw the shipment of desktop, notebook and workstations grow 49.2 per cent year-on-year to 3.4 million units in the June 2019 quarter, driven primarily by the commercial segment, according to research firm IDC.

While the consumer PC market had declined 14 per cent as compared to the year-ago period in the said quarter, the gaming PC segment grew 41.1 per cent and continues to be one bright spot in the struggling consumer PC market, IDC had said.

Su said the company has been witnessing strong growth in the ongoing festive season across online and offline channels.

Asus on Thursday launched its new ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo laptops, priced Rs 84,990 onwards.

Su said the notebooks are aimed at content creators and people looking for high-performance devices.

“With the launch of dual-screen laptops, we are paving the way for the industry’s future. The latest offerings by the brand is going to empower India’s creative individuals – content creators, editors, in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan, to de-clutter from myriad screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular, integrated offering,” he added.