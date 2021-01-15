Asus ExpertBook B9, ExpertCenter D7, other ‘business’ laptops launched; specs features and everything to know

Asus to unveiled new 'business' laptops at CES 2021

Asus has expanded its laptop and CPU segment introducing several new launches in the ExpertCenter and ExpertBook series catering to a professional’s requirements at CES 2021. These include Asus ExpertCenter D7, and Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF laptops from the ExpertCenter CPU series and Asus ExpertBook B9, Asus ExpertBook B1, Asus BR1100 from ExpertBook laptop series. Asus also introduced new laptops in its ROG range for the gamers with ultraportable ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE with dual screens, Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 and another virtual product showcase called Asus ROG Citadel XV at the same event. Asus has not yet revealed the prices of new launches to be made.

Here’s in brief on what the new launches will offer:

Asus ExpertBook B1

The laptop is powered by 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors that come along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop has an HDD capacitive of 2TB and up to 8 GM RAM and SSD capacitive of 1TB. The laptop will run Windows 10 Pro OS, has a 14-inch full-HD display and three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4, VGA, mic/audio combo, RJ45 ethernet, DC-in, Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MicroSD card reader. The keyboard is spill-resistant and has a backlit and ASUS’ flagship ErgoLift Hinge for more portable use. Other features include a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, 43Whr battery and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification. The laptop weighs 1.45 kilograms and comes in Star Black colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B9

The laptop powered by Intel vPro platform has a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology for better sound output during video conferencing. The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics offers up to 32GB RAM and has SSD storage capacity of 2TB. It has an ErgoLift hinge that offers for more seamless typing in any position and 720p HD IR camera with a privacy shutter. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD display and ports including Thunderbolt 4, RJ45, HDMI, USB Type-A, Kensington lock slot, and headphone/mic combo. With 66Whr battery, the laptop claims to offer 20 hours of video playback and 13 hours of productivity. The laptop weighs just 0.88kg.

Asus BR1100C, Asus BR1100F

This device has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of students using for online classes and assignments in mind and comes with child-friendly features and durable form factor and anti-bacterial coating. Both the Asus BR1100C and Asus BR1100F are military-grade certified and have a rubber bumper. Other features include webcam shield for secure remote learning, noise cancellation and microphone mute key on the keyboard, helping children attend online classes seamlessly. Both the laptops can support up to 10 hours of battery life and powered by the Windows 10 Pro OS with Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE support.

The laptops are powered by Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with Intel UHD graphics. The laptops offer up to 128GB of eMMC storage, have an 11.6-inch HD LCD display, an expandable SSD slot that offers storage up to 1 TB, a stylus and even a 360-degree hinge. The Asus BR1100C weighs 1.26 kilograms and the Asus BR1100F weighs 1.35 kilograms.

Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF, Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF

The new CPUs by ASUS for its desktops offer a range of professional-grade NVIDIA GeForce, ultracompact, 9-liter form-factor and Quadro graphics options that can give support of 128 GB memory. Hard drives and optical drives in the machines can be pulled out without using any tool to ease the routine servicing of personal computers. The ExpertCenter D7 SFF integrates an Intel B460 chipset while the ExpertCenter D5 SFF integrates an Intel H410 chipset. Both the CPUs are MIL-STD-810G US certified. The difference in the two CPUs lies in port options, RAM and processor upgrade choices