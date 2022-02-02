Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India; price, specs

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is available through Asus’s authorised commercial PC Partners at a starting price of Rs 1,39,000.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop was launched in India on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022. As you might have guessed already, the key highlight of this laptop—which is primarily intended for business users—is its OLED display. This is also touchscreen and supports HDR. Asus is also touting its “thin-and-light” form factor and military-grade build quality. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and supports expandable storage. The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is available starting today through Asus’s authorised commercial PC partners at a starting price of Rs 1,39,000.

Asus says the top and bottom cover of this laptop are cut from “pure aluminium.” The area around the keyboard is made from magnesium-aluminium alloy. The whole thing weighs just 1.3kg and measures 16.9mm in thickness. The hinge can be flipped to 360-degrees allowing the laptop to be used in multiple ways including tent and tablet modes. Speaking of which, the ExpertBook B5 Flip has a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and anti-glare finish—this supports touch input (both finger and stylus). The screen can top 400nits and can play HDR content.

Asus is offering the ExpertBook B5 Flip in two 11th Gen Intel Core processor configurations—a Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7. This is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16G DDR4 on board RAM (max up to 48GB) and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD (expandable by up to 2TB). The laptop is also Intel Evo certified.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (supports PD3.0 & 4K UHD displays), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0b, headphone jack, Micro HDMI (for LAN only), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Powering the laptop is a 66Wh battery. Asus will bundle a 65W charger in the box.

Rounding off the package are two-way AI-powered noise-cancelling, 720p webcam with a dedicated privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, NumberPad 2.0, and a TPM 2.0 chip to keep private data safe and secure. The keyboard is full-size, spill-resistant with backlit keys that offer 1.5mm travel. Software is Windows 10 Pro (upgradable to Windows 11).