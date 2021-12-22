Asus ExpertBook B1400 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, optional Nvidia GeForce graphics; price starts at Rs 48,990

Asus has launched its latest addition to laptops, ExpertBook B1400 in India. The laptop with up to 16GB RAM sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with anti-glare coating and has plethora of connectivity ports. Users also have the option to equip the Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with this laptop. Asus ExpertBook B1400 specifications Asus […]

Asus has launched its latest addition to laptops, ExpertBook B1400 in India. The laptop with up to 16GB RAM sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with anti-glare coating and has plethora of connectivity ports. Users also have the option to equip the Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with this laptop.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 specifications

Asus ExpertBook B1400 is available with both Windows 10 Home and Pro software. The laptop is powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors with Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Core i3-111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded with a single SO-DIMM slot to 32GB. There is also an option to equip the Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with 2GB of VRAM.

ExpertBook B1400 has a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS LED display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 178-degree field-of-view, 250nits of peak brightness and an anti-glare coating. The Asus business laptop comes with a microphone, 720p webcam, and AI noise-cancellation dual-array microphones. With MIL-STD810H certified build, it also has a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge.

The new laptop has several connectivity options including Wi-Fi, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, an HDMI port, a LAN port, Kensington lock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop has 42Whr battery and 65W fast charging support that gives it a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 price in India, availability

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 is priced starting at Rs 48,990. It will be offered in a single blue colour option. It will soon be available for purchase via Asus stores along with leading commercial PC channel partners.