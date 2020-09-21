Asus enters India’s commercial PC market, launches 11 models across laptops, desktops and all-in-ones under Expert series

Asus Expert Book B9 (B9450FA)

Days after announcing its plans to foray into India’s commercial PC market, Taiwanese major Asus has launched its Expert series in the country designed specifically for businesses of all sizes including micro businesses, SMBs and large enterprises. Asus is kicking things off with eleven models across laptops, desktops and all-in-ones under the Expert series.

Of the eleven models, six are laptops, three desktops, and two all-in-ones. On the laptop side of things, we have the Expert Book B9 (B9450FA), Expert Book P2 (P2451FB), and Asus Pro Expert Book P1 (P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA). The desktops include the Asus Pro Expert Center D3 (D340MC), Asus Pro Expert Center D6 (D642MF), and Asus Pro Expert Center D8 (D840SA). Finally, on the all-in-one side, we have the Asus AiO V222FA and Asus AiO V241FA.

Asus Expert Book B9 (B9450FA)

The Expert Book B9 (B9450FA), which is the flagship product in the company’s Expert laptop line-up, is being billed as the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop. The laptop is 14.9mm thin and has a four-sided Nano Edge display that entails a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with the company’s hallmark Ergo Lift hinge, that is said to be tested for 50,000 continuous open and close cycles. The same durability extends on to the top and bottom panels – Asus says they are tested for 30kg pressure. The laptop also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard.

The Expert Book B9 is Intel Project Athena-certified and boasts of up to 24 hours of battery life.

In terms of core hardware, the laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor, up to two PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4TB and up to 16GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6. The laptop further comes with two Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) security chip, IR camera, and Number Pad 2.0 built into the touchpad.

The Asus Expert Book B9 (B9450FA) India price starts at Rs 1,02,228.

Asus Expert Book P2 (P2451FB)

The Expert Book P2 (P2451FB), which is the mid-tier offering in The Expert line-up, is being billed for its lightweight design, military-grade robustness and corporate-level security.

The laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia discrete graphics, and a 7200 RPM Hard Disk. There is also an option to upgrade to PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs storage. Asus is claiming up to 13-hours battery life on this one.

Like the Expert Book B9, the Expert Book P2 also tries to offer a 14-inch screen in a 13-inch chassis.

For connectivity, the laptop has a USB 3.2 Type-C (USB-C) Gen 2, three USB Type-A ports, one microSD card reader, and an RJ45 port. There’s also Wi-Fi 6, webcam privacy shield, fingerprint sensor, E-A-R HDD protection and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip.

The Asus Expert Book P2 (P2451FB) India price starts at Rs 58,697.

Asus Pro Expert Book P1 series

The Expert Book P1 series which has four models, P1545FA, P1510CJA, P1410CJA and P1440FA, are the affordable options in the company’s portfolio.

The line-up is available in both 14-inch and 15-inch sizes and packs up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. All the laptops in the line-up have a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.1, and reversible USB 3.1 Type-C (USB-C 3.1) port (except P1440FA), USB2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.

The Asus Pro Expert Book P1 series India price starts at Rs 25,323.

Asus Pro Expert Center Desktops

Asus says its Pro Expert Center series desktops use its own motherboards and are designed for enterprise, organizational, governmental use, and SMBs, SOHO. They use 100% solid capacitors for the motherboard electronics and offer varied configurations. For enterprise grade security, the desktops come with Trusted Platform Module (TPM2.0), hardware secure locks such as Kensington and Pad-lock loops, and the UEFI BIOS.

The Asus Pro Expert Center desktops India price starts at Rs 27,429.

Asus All-in-One PCs

Asus’ all-in-one business PCs come with slim-bezel Nano Edge multi-touch display and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The AiO V241FA has a 23.8-inch with an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The AiO V222FA meanwhile has a 22-inch screen.

The Asus all-in-one PCs India price starts at Rs 25,839.