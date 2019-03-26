Asus confirms cybersecurity attack on PCs but refutes Kaspersky claims

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 2:57 PM

Asus is one of the world’s largest makers of PCs and devices from motherboards to displays

An Asus ZenBook UX301LA laptop computer, manufactured by Asustek Computer Inc., stands on display during a product unveiling in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Asustek Computer Inc. disputed a cybersecurity firm’s estimate that a sophisticated attack last year may have infected more than a million users of its devices, saying only several hundred PCs were infiltrated.

Kaspersky Lab said in a report attackers used stolen digital certificates in 2018 to insert malicious code into the Taiwanese PC giant’s live software-update system, which may then have installed back-doors on computers. Kaspersky said it discovered the infiltration in January, which it dubbed Operation Shadowhammer and possibly ran from June to November last year.

But Nick Wu, a spokesman for Asus, said the attacks impacted only several hundred devices. The company had since helped customers fix the problem, patched the vulnerability and updated their servers, Asus said in a separate statement.

It’s unclear who the perpetrators were, or their motives. Cyber-attacks are on the rise globally as online information becomes increasingly valuable and connected devices proliferate. So-called supply-chain infiltration, in which attackers target the infrastructure of computer and device vendors, has become one of the most effective vectors for the spread of malware, Kaspersky said.

“The selected vendors are extremely attractive targets for APT groups that might want to take advantage of their vast customer base,” Vitaly Kamluk, director of global research and analysis team, APAC, said in the report, referring to hacking teams.

Asus is one of the world’s largest makers of PCs and devices from motherboards to displays, and is favoured especially by gamers. Its shares rose 0.9 per cent Taipei, paring their decline in the past 12 months to 19 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Asus confirms cybersecurity attack on PCs but refutes Kaspersky claims
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition