Asus Chromebook CX1101 with military-grade durability, USB Type-C fast charging launched in India for Rs 19,999

Asus Chromebook CX1101

Asus Chromebook CX1101 was launched in India on Monday, December 13th, 2021. The CX1101 joins the Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and Chromebook C523 models launched earlier in the year, giving buyers yet another affordable but seemingly built-to-last Chrome OS-based entry-level laptop for education, schools and more. It’s part of Asus’ broad(er) strategy to democratise India’s education space.

The Chromebook CX1101 starts at just under Rs 20,000 which is easily its biggest USP. Despite its low price, this laptop packs a lot of good specs including USB Type-C fast charging and a durable design—features that are hard to find in budget laptops from the Windows spectrum. Even some of the mid-range Windows laptops fail to do this at times.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 price in India, availability

Asus has launched the Chromebook CX1101 in India at a price of Rs 19,999 but for a limited period, that is between December 15 to December 21, it will be sold at discounted price of Rs 18,990.

The Chromebook CX1101 will be available from Flipkart starting December 15.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 specs, features

The Chromebook CX1101 has a 180-degree hinge and military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) certification. It has a spill resistant keyboard that Asus claims is rated for 10 million keystroke lifespan. The CX1101 comes with an 11.6-inch 16:9 display with an HD resolution and a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a micro-SD card slot. The 42Wh battery inside the laptop is rated to deliver up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. It charges over USB Type-C.

Connectivity options on the CX1101 include 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and an audio combo jack. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Rounding off the package are dual speakers and 720p webcam.

