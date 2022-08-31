Asus announces price, availability details of its ‘straight-out-of-future’ Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop: Full details

Asus, ahead of IFA 2022 today, announced that the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop will be available globally in Q4 2022 at a starting price of $3,499 (roughly Rs 2,78,308). As the name suggests, this is a foldable laptop with an OLED screen. While that’s quite an impressive feat on its own, Asus did not stop there. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is mighty powerful on the inside, too, making it truly one-of-its-kind at the time of writing. You can think of it as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but crazier.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen OLED display that folds in the middle to give you two 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays. Obviously, the hinge— which is precision-engineered 180-degrees— plays a big role to make all this possible. Asus says it is designed to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles. Despite its folding shenanigans, the laptop is “smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper” when folded, it adds, letting you seamlessly transition between multiple usage modes including full desktop, laptop, tablet, and reader. The whole thing weighs only 1.5 kg.

Each screen can be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using Asus’s ScreenXpert 3 and Mode Switcher apps built exclusively for this folding laptop. Asus has also designed a custom ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with a “desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished mechanical keys” for it.

Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of PCIe SSD. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports in this laptop and 75 Wh battery powering the whole package. Rounding off the package are a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system, 5 MP front camera, IR-based user detection, and Intel Evo-certification.