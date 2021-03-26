Asus AiO V241EA all-in-one PC with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India, price starts at Rs 61,990

Asus is also refreshing its value all-in-one PC line-up with the launch of AiO V222.

Asus expanded its all-in-one PC line-up in India on Friday with the launch of AiO V241EA. The new all-in-one features a sleek design, near bezel-less screen, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and plenty of ports all at a starting price of Rs 61,990. Asus is also refreshing its value all-in-one PC line-up with the launch of AiO V222 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors – this starts at Rs 25,990.

The AiO V241EA series all-in-one PCs come with a 23.8-inch 1920x1080pixels LED-backlit “borderless” panel that, in the words of Asus, entails a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. Asus is using a matte display which boasts of 178-degree viewing angles and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut support. That near edge-to-edge screen is housed within a sleek body – available in Black-Gold/White-Silver – propped up by a metal stand which is said to have been milled out of a single piece of aluminum.

The base model in the AiO V241EA series packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The line-up is available with up to Intel Core i7 configuration, up to 16GB of RAM and hybrid storage with a 2.5-inch 1TB SATA HDD and up to 512GB M.2 PCIE SSD. Connectivity options include four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with one USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack on the bottom edge of the screen. The line-up also has HDMI port. The AiO V241EA also comes with two 3W speakers.

Asus is bundling a wireless keyboard with 2.5mm key-travel and chiclet keys and mouse with the all-in-one.

The budget AiO V222 meanwhile has a 22-inch Full-HD display, up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB HDD and up to a 512GB SSD.

Asus said the AiO V241EA and AiO V222 will be available “soon” from Asus exclusive stores, and leading commercial PC channel partners.