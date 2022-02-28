Asus 8Z with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999 and it will be available starting March 7.

Asus 8Z was launched in India today, February 28. The 8Z, which is nothing but a rebranded Zenfone 8, was supposed to launch in India in May last year, but it was deferred indefinitely due to COVID-19 surge. The Asus 8Z price in India is set at Rs 42,999 and it will be available starting March 7.

The late arrival means the 8Z will carry older hardware, more specifically, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Asus has since launched the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro in the country—also later than usual—with the more powerful Snapdragon 888+ under the hood. Competition ranging from Samsung to Motorola and Vivo spin-off iQOO meanwhile, is out with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-toting devices.

For what it’s worth, the Asus 8Z targets an entirely different set of people, those who may be looking for a compact Android flagship.

Asus 8Z India price, availability

The Asus 8Z is priced at Rs 42,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from March 7 on Flipkart.

For context, the 8Z was launched globally at a starting price of Euros 599 (roughly Rs 50,500).

The phone will come in two colourways— Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver.

Asus 8Z specs, features

The Asus 8Z has a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The sides are made of metal, while on the front, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 8Z is the first Asus phone to come with an official IP68 rating. It measures 8.9mm and weighs just 169g.

This phone has a 5.9-inch Samsung-made HDR10+ ready E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and optical in-display fingerprint reader. The panel can peak 1100nits.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Software is Android 11 with Asus’s Zen UI on top.

For photography, the Asus 8Z has a total of two cameras on the back—a 64MP main (Sony IMX686/f/1.8 OIS) and another 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor behind an f/2.2 aperture lens (it has autofocus, too, which means it can double as a macro). The 8Z is capable of 8K recording (@24fps). On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are dual stereo speakers, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E.