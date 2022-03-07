ASUS 8Z: Smooth, fast and pocket-friendly smartphone

The Asus 8Z is a petite powerhouse that fits comfortably in one hand

Whatever happened to phones that fit in your pocket? My reference is to devices such as the Google Nexus phone (made by HTC), that were slim and compact with breezy performance? Well, the need for larger displays and batteries, and more camera sensors have pushed mobile phone sizes to be larger and larger. There are, however, many among us who still desire phones that one can operate with one hand, come equipped with a heady mix of hardware-software, latest features and deliver a good performance.

A new phone from Taiwan-headquartered Asus has that perfect design to carry effortlessly and use with one hand. We are talking about the Asus 8Z, the company’s 5.9-inch flagship smartphone with an ergonomic pocket-friendly design that’s compact in size but big on performance. The Asus 8Z 8GB-128GB phone is available on Flipkart from today onwards for Rs 42,999, let’s check out some of its key features and performance.

Asus 8Z is available in two colours— Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver. I reckon this Android phone is an ideal choice for those who lead an active lifestyle and are always on the go. With a body dimension of 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm and 169g weight, it’s designed to be easy to use and easy to take anywhere and everywhere. The lightweight design is made to impress with its attractive looks and good in-hand feel. The 3D-curved back perfectly fits the palm for a comfortable grip in the hand. On the back, the brand-new frosted-finish anti-glare glass gives it a clean and sleek look. Certified IP68 water and dust resistance mean that this phone shrugs off the unexpected, allowing users to keep their worries at bay.

Switched on, the 8Z impressed us at every step. To begin with, it is simply gorgeous when it comes to its display. The fast and responsive 5.9-inch 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display delivers smooth-scrolling, blur-free visuals, and is HDR10+ certified. Colour reproduction is pretty well-balanced and the display resists scratches and reduces glare. It is covered with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is tested to withstand up to two-meter drops.

By design, the 5.9-inch display on Asus 8Z is the perfect size for one-handed operation. The all-new One-handed Mode gives users full and comfortable control using just their thumb—a swipe down from the edge of the screen reduces the window size and brings all the controls within easy reach. Users can even adjust the height of the window based on their preferences.

Probing inside, Asus 8Z is powered by the advanced 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a powerful high-density 4000 mAh battery, and with a 30-watt HyperCharge adapter which tops up the battery superfast; plus, there are intricate System Modes to allow users to optimise and customise for battery life or performance as needed.

The camera system in Asus 8Z uses all-Sony sensors, and includes rear dual cameras with a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 aperture main camera and a 12MP IMX363 ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with autofocus that’s able to shoot both ultra-wide and macro. The 12MP front punch-hole fast autofocus camera uses the latest IMX663 sensor, allowing users to take sharp and crisp selfies at any angle. The phone’s camera is capable of capturing really, really great photos. I managed to get some very impressive shots using the phone, selfies included. The ease of use of the 8Z’s camera also needs to be highlighted. You point, you tap, you shoot—and it gets it right.

Next up is the sound. Not only does the Asus 8Z have two large linear speakers, powered by dual Cirrus Logic Mono AMPs, but it also offers a 3.5mm audio jack with a Qualcomm Aqstic DAC. Together with Dirac HD Sound this results in an impressive audio experience. There’s also FM Radio that’s built in.

Key takeaways: Asus 8Z is a good-looking phone that is designed to be comfortable to hold and carry. It fits comfortably in your hand and your jeans pocket. In terms of performance, it is smooth, fast and delivers silky-smooth visuals. The phone has competent cameras and a long-lasting battery life. Its pocket-friendly and lightweight design, comfortable one-handed operation and smooth performance will draw many consumers towards it.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 5.9-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

Operating system: Android 11 with ZenUI 8

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 64MP+12MP (rear), 12MP front camera

Battery: 4000 mAh (typical)

Estimated street price: Rs 42,999