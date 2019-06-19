Asus 6z, aka ZenFone 6, with 48-megapixel flip camera launched in India

Asus 6z, the rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone 6, has been officially launched in India at a New Delhi event. The change in the name was introduced after Delhi HC ordered Asus to suspend the sales of its products that carry ZenFone or Zen in their names, following a trademark lawsuit. Asus 6z is expected to set the course for the next smartphones from the company that will likely lose the ZenFone branding.

The Asus 6z costs Rs 31,999 for the 6GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB model will be available for Rs 34,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 39,999. The sale starts June 26 exclusively on Flipkart. Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection, worth Rs 3,999, will be available on the Asus 6z for a discounted price of Rs 99. It entails screen replacement, after-sales service, and more, offered by Flipkart.

The launch of the Asus 6z comes days after OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India to step up its game against the stalwarts like Samsung and Apple. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to announce the ‘world’s fastest phone’, Redmi K20 Pro, in India in the coming days.

Apart from the top-of-the-line specifications, the Asus 6z introduces the camera that flips between front and rear sides, eliminating the need to cram the selfie camera on the display. As a result, the display stretches out to the edges without any perforations. The company has even claimed the flipping camera mechanism is durable and can withstand multiple flips.

The Asus 6z rocks an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood. It packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Full-View NanoEdge Display with 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the top. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The Asus 6z runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 but the company is promising Android Q and Android R as and when they are rolled out.

There is a dual camera setup on the Asus 6z – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 125-degree field of view. Asus is touting HDR Enhanced technology on the cameras, in addition to the Super Night mode and AI Detection for up to 16 scene types. These two cameras also double as selfie cameras when the camera module is flipped. There is 4K video recording for up to 60fps.

Asus is packing a 5000mAh battery in the 6z with Quick Charge 4.0 technology. There are stereo speakers on the device with 5-magnet smart amplifiers, Asus has said. The fingerprint sensor is located on the rear side of the smartphone.