Asus 4K HDR monitor to be available soon, says report

ASUS introduced what it claimed to be the industry’s first 4K HDR gaming display “ROG Swift PG27UQ” with a 144Hz refresh rate using a quantum dot film at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that was held at Las Vegas in January 2017.

Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS is reportedly rolling out its “4K high dynamic range (HDR)” monitor “PG27UQ” priced at $1,999.99 very soon.

The new ASUS monitor comes with a 144Hz G-Sync, a graphics card and screen synchronisation technology and a 27-inch “in-plane switching (IPS)” panel which is a screen technology for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), The Verge reported on Thursday.

“Asus says it’s the first monitor to offer ‘DisplayHDR 1000 certification’,” the report added.

ASUS expects “PG27UQ” to be available by late June, meaning it’ll ship almost 18 months after it was first announced.