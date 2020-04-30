Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming holiday 2020, Ubisoft outs ‘key’ details including the return of the hidden blade

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the Vikings age. (Photo credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft just dropped finer details of the next Assassin’s Creed, called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, hours after teasing the game’s Norse setting via a near 8-hour long live stream featuring digital artist Bosslogic. For starters, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch in December 2020 on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Windows PC. Ubisoft has also shared plot outlines, player specifics, combat style, and ‘key’ editions that will be available later this year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the Vikings age, more specifically in the ninth century AD, against the backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. The game will put players in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking raider, and it will be possible to play as either male or female — much like it has been in some of the recent Assassin’s Creed games. As is usually the case, “political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” Ubisoft says. Valhalla will also allow players to customize the look of their chosen character — hair, tattoos, war paint, gear and what have you.

Much like any other Assassin’s Creed game, Valhalla will also offer a “dynamic and beautiful” open world and with as many as 15 studios working behind it, you can also expect it to be “big” though Ubisoft isn’t giving that detail out just yet. Ubisoft Montreal is leading the charge with all things Valhalla. That’s the same studio behind Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Origins, two of the most compelling titles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

As players progress through the story, they can take advantage of new features “including raids, growing their settlement, building their power and expanding their influence.”

Valhalla will feature both land and naval-based combat elements. “Players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms.” As for combat style, Ubisoft says it has revamped the whole thing in Valhalla, to “include the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before.” And oh, Valhalla marks the return of the hidden blade.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla special editions: