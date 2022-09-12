Assassin’s Creed Mirage to launch in 2023; Ubisoft working on Assassin’s Creed titles set in Japan, China

Ubisoft has officially unveiled the next major Assassin’s Creed game – and as expected – it is called – Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It will shift the time-travelling series to 9th century Baghdad, where gamers will take the role of a budding assassin named Basim. Assassin’s Creed fans might be familiar with the protagonist’s name, as it has appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the upcoming game, Mirage, takes place two decades before that happened.

The RPG mechanics from more recent titles will not be present in the Mirage as the game will get back to the action-adventure roots of the series, said Ubisoft. Mirage is likely to launch sometime in 2023. The role of Basim’s assassination mentor will be voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Ubisoft has also made several other big announcements regarding the future of the Assassin’s Creed – starting with Mobile – the Montreuil-based company is developing the first open-world version of Assassin’s Creed for smartphones, currently dubbed as Jade, which is set in ancient China. It will let players customise their own character and as the game is set in ancient China, players can also parkour across the Great Wall.

It says “Codename Jade” will be coming soon. Ubisoft also claims that it’s working on an unnamed mobile title for Netflix’s gaming service.

Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename RED.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/vr15LIvjej — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

As for the future of the Assassin’s Creed series, the company shared a few details on the games that will be coming after Assassin’s Creed Mirage, one of these games – Codenamed “Red” – is in development at the company’s Quebec studio. It will be set in feudal-era Japan, while the Montreal team is working on another title – codenamed “Hexe”.

We work in the dark…



That’s all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

There are not many details on the codename “Hexe” yet but it appears to be about Witches in some form. While Mirage is largely renouncing the RPG mechanics of the game, it appears that both Codename “Red” and Codename “Hexe” will retain them.