As Battlegrounds Mobile India inches towards 50 million download mark Krafton announces exciting rewards for players

On account of a meteoric rise from the very first day of its launch, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is inching towards 50 million downloads in the country. The maker of the game Krafton is also planning to shower its marquee players with exciting rewards and presents on the occasion of touching the 50 million mark. The game which was launched pan India just a month back on July 2 is now on its way to secure 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. Readers must take note that the game would have added many more users if the game had also been launched for iOS users as Apple iPhone users also constitute a major chunk of PUBG fans whose Indian version has been launched by the makers of the game in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

So far as the announcement of rewards goes, Krafton has planned the awards in three successive stages as the game touches 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads and eventually 50 million downloads. The company has said that upon reaching the figure of 48 million mark, all the players of the game will be provided with three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap. Similarly, once the company reaches the 49 million mark, the players will be showered with three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap and finally as the company makes the record of 50 million downloads, the players will be awarded with a permanent reward of Galaxy Messenger Set outfit.

The company has said that the awards will be available in-game in the events section and as the game hops from one tally to another tally, the awards will keep getting unlocked automatically for the users. What is special about these awards is the fact that the company is reportedly showering these awards indiscriminately on all the Indian players of the game regardless of the Operating System of their devices. The company is also expected to reward its future iOS users also with these awards as and when it launches the game for its iOS fans.