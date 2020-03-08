Arunachal man booked for posting misleading info about coronavirus on Facebook

More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far.

A man was booked in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang District for posting misleading information on social media regarding coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. A case was lodged against Subu Kena Tsering based on a
complaint filed by district medical officer Kaling Dai on Friday at Pasighat police station, they said.

Tsering posted in a Facebook group that coronavirus has reached Pasighat and two patients have been referred to
Dibrugarh in Assam, officials said. He is yet to be arrested, they said. The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker. More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far.

