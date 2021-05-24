Artificial Intelligence is the driving force behind smart enterprises: Sajan Paul, MD, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks

SAJAN PAUL, MD & Country Manager, India & Saarc, Juniper Networks

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven network is integral to achieving greater agility and adaptability in the hybrid workplace. “This can assist with mission-critical proximity tracing and physical distancing requirements to safeguard the health of employees,” says Sajan Paul, MD and country manager, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks, a US-based tech firm that develops and markets high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions. “ This will strengthen business continuity and better prepare Indian enterprises for the future of work,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

The pandemic has brought about the biggest ever cloud migration and transformation at Indian enterprises. How has this impacted Juniper Networks?

We have seen customers accelerating their adoption of modern cloud architectures for the network, which has led to increased investments in transforming network infrastructures. This migration will only continue to grow as more Indian enterprises understand the value of building their network in a modern cloud environment, which will help them pivot in dynamic times, ensuring business continuity and productivity. Juniper’s multi-cloud framework allows seamless workload distribution and security on the fly.

What are your thoughts on the evolution of self-driving networks with AI and automation at its core?

AI and automation will continue to fuel the age of self-driving networks. Juniper is working on the future of autonomous networking. Our most recent acquisition of Apstra is testament to our commitment of providing the most seamless path toward automating the data centre and introducing AI-driven operations.

In March this year, we announced a local partnership with ConnX to drive the adoption of AI-driven WAN across India. Juniper’s Paragon Automation framework is an AI-driven intend based engine that solves the toughest challenges with full lifecycle management at the core of its features.

How is Juniper supporting its customers to deal with complex security threats?

The spike in cyber attacks last year has shone a spotlight on the network’s role in security and the need for security enforcement at every point of connection. This is where the Juniper Connected Security Strategy comes into play, enabling firms to unify all their network elements into a threat-aware network driven by AI and automation.

In today’s open multi-vendor ecosystem, organisations are exploring ways to leverage existing network and security elements to better protect investments while ensuring business continuity. The Juniper Connected Security portfolio is open, and we have partnered with other security vendors to offer organisations a best-of-breed ecosystem.

What are the essentials to a successful future of digital-driven enterprise?

As we move towards a 5G and multi-cloud services landscape, Indian enterprises need to be laser focused on consistently delivering excellent customer experiences. In particular, AI is seen as the driving force behind smart enterprises, paving the way for increased productivity and enabling superior end-user experience. Furthermore, enterprises need to adopt a strategy to work from anywhere and look at ways to incorporate contextual intelligence into a risk assessment model to bolster their overall security posture. Finally, enterprises need to focus on optimising end-to-end user experiences from client to cloud. User experience should be the critical priority in building an architecture for a digital driven enterprise.

Can you elaborate your role in the context of telcos preparing for the 5G era?

While the ongoing transition from 3G to 4G still remains a major priority in India’s telecom sector, 5G is top-of-mind. In every service provider’s transformation journey, we can help with several aspects including front haul and back haul, higher-capacity networks, telco edge cloud platforms, structural separations and more. We have a rich history of building out nationwide networking infrastructure alongside some of India’s largest service providers. With its solutions and industry expertise, Juniper will be able to help service providers in India transform their businesses, boost customer experience and unlock new revenue streams in the 4G and 5G era and beyond.