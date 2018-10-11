Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity: Closing the IT security gap

Around 24% of Indian respondents said they currently use some form of machine-learning or other AI-based security solution, with another 29% stating they plan on deploying these types of products within the next 12 months. (Reuters)

As businesses struggle to combat increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, the severity of which is exacerbated by vanishing IT perimeters in today’s mobile and IoT era, coupled with an acute shortage of skilled security professionals, IT security teams need both a new approach and powerful new tools to protect data and other high-value assets. Increasingly, they are looking to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key weapon to win the battle against stealthy threats inside their IT infrastructures, according to a new global research study conducted by the Ponemon Institute on behalf of Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

The Ponemon Institute study, entitled “Closing the IT Security Gap with Automation & AI in the Era of IoT,” surveyed 4,000 security and IT professionals across the Americas, Europe and Asia to understand what makes security deficiencies so hard to fix, and what types of technologies and processes are needed to stay a step ahead of bad actors within the new threat landscape.

The majority of respondents from India agree that security products with AI functionality will help to:

– Reduce false alerts (69%)

– Increase their team’s effectiveness (65%)

– Provide greater investigation efficiencies (56%)

– Advance their ability to more quickly discover and respond to stealthy attacks that have evaded perimeter defense systems (66%)

Around 24% of Indian respondents said they currently use some form of machine-learning or other AI-based security solution, with another 29% stating they plan on deploying these types of products within the next 12 months.

“Despite massive investments in cybersecurity programs, our research found most businesses are still unable to stop advanced, targeted attacks – with 54% believing they are not realizing the full value of their defense arsenal, which ranges from 10 to 75 security solutions,” said Larry Ponemon, chairman, Ponemon Institute.