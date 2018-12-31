Around the World

Published: December 31, 2018 2:23 AM

Duo was launched in 2016 and competes with WhatApp’s video call, Skype and FaceTime.

Google Duo records one billion downloads

The video chat app has been downloaded more than one billion times on Google Play store. Duo was launched in 2016 and competes with WhatApp’s video call, Skype and FaceTime. Recently, Duo support was extended to iPads, Android tablets, Chromebooks and smart displays.

Mobile to rule digital marketing in China

According to the China Digital Marketing Trends 2019 report by AdMaster, as digital marketing grows in the country, mobile will benefit most. The report states that 79% of advertisers polled plan to increase their digital marketing spend in 2019 and 81% plan to do so on mobile.

Madwell sets shop in Hong Kong

The Brooklyn-headquartered agency has opened its first international office in Hong Kong to service its client Danone and scout for more businesses in the APAC region. Madwell will staff up to about 30 people to service the account.

