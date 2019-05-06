Armani Exchange Connected: A steel watch that’s smart, large and flashy

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 3:53:57 AM

The Armani Exchange Connected does not look like a smartwatch. It does look like a watch though, unabashedly so thanks to the stainless steel.

Armani, Armani Exchange Connected, steel watch, smart, large, flashy, Armani Exchange review, smartwatchArmani Exchange Connected: A steel watch that?s smart, large and flashy

Every tech company worth their salt now has a smartwatch and as a result, every watch company is also trying their best to offer something smart. In between these two are the fashion brands that made watches for their customers. Now, they too are making a beeline for the smartwatch business. We got to try the Armani Exchange Connected smartwatch.

The Armani Exchange Connected does not look like a smartwatch. It does look like a watch though, unabashedly so thanks to the stainless steel. But not something with smartness associated with it. In fact, the Armani Exchange Connected is a watch that will stand out on your wrist. It is large, flashy and will certainly be noticed within seconds.

It sports the metal link band that I have refused to wear since childhood. The metallic watch bands have always given me the feeling of being fettered and I prefer something organic or just plain plastic. Also, something this big can come in the way a bit, if you are, like me, stuck to putting 12 hours every day in front of a computer.

The watch charges on a small dock, very similar to that of the Apple Watch, but with a magnetic base. This is good because the watch cannot rest on its face because of the strap.

The Armani Exchange Connected watch is based on Google Wear OS. So it is like the other Android watches out there, except for the custom faces. The watch sets up with help from the Google Wear app and the entire process is easy, especially if like me you
already have an account which knows your vitals.

You can select watch faces that go with the bold style of the watch and there are quite a few to select. If you are looking for something more subtle, then that could be a problem. But I finally found red digits on a black face that I liked. This watch face gave me everything I wanted to see—from steps to date, weather, day and battery status—in one screen.

You can click on the crown to access the apps and roll the crown to scroll through the list. It is good that Wear OS now lets you download apps directly from Play Store to the watch without a smartphone required in between. But there aren’t enough apps to keep you from going to an Android smartwatch more than needed.

This is where the notifications will come in handy. The watch can show most of the notifications that appear on your phone. And you can mute them if needed as they can get annoying after a point, and also drain your battery faster than you expected.

While the watch is fully integrated with Google Fit, I doubt you would want to wear these shackles for your morning jog or to the gym. It is best for the watch to count your steps passively when you are at work, or to help you catch a breathing exercise when you feel stressed out.
The battery can last over a day, given that you will not be wearing this to sleep or to places where you are likely to be more active. Still, it is recommended that you charge it daily when you sleep.

It may not be my taste and a bit contradictory to my concept of a smartwatch, but the Armani Exchange Connected is functional and certain to find takers among those who like these kinds of timepieces.

> Estimated street price: Rs 22,495

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Armani Exchange Connected: A steel watch that’s smart, large and flashy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition