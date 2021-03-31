Arm announces Armv9, its first new chip architecture in a decade with big focus on security and AI

The laptops and even servers are increasingly adopting Arm architecture. (Representational image: Arm)

Arm chip architecture: Chip designer Arm has announced a new version of its chip architecture, Armv9, the first one in a decade. Before this, Arm had announced Armv8 chip infrastructure back in 2011. Arm has said that Armv9 provides three key improvements as compared to the previous architecture – faster performance, better AI performance as well as security. Eventually, the benefits being offered by the new chip architecture would work their way into devices which have processors based on Arm architecture.

Arm’s designs power a large share of devices that are being sold today, including almost all of the smartphones. The laptops and even servers are increasingly adopting Arm architecture, with a major one recently being Apple, which announced in 2020 that it would move from Intel to its own in-house Arm-based processors for its Mac computers. The first models based on their chips were even released last year.

In terms of security, the new Arm Confidential Compute Architecture (CCA) would provide a secure, hardware-based environment in an attempt to keep sensitive information safe. Important code and data can be protected from the rest of the system with the help of dynamically created “Realms”, more information regarding which would be shared later this year, Arm said.

As far as AI processing goes, Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) would be a part of the Armv9. The technology has been designed so that digital signal processing and machine learning tasks can be carried out in a better manner. It is expected that AR, VR, 5G systems and ML workloads, including voice recognition and image processing, would all be benefitted by this.

The general performance would also be improved with Armv9, which is hoping that CPU performances would be increased by more than 30% over the next two generations. The company has said that all of the existing software would be able to function on processors based on Armv9 without any issues.

Arm also said that Armv9 was a rolling program of enhancements that would be rolled out to the company’s architecture over the coming years in order to increase its computing abilities.