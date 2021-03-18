Arista Vault’s SheBot is connected via an app and can be tracked through the phone in case of theft or loss

Omkar Rai, DG - STPI, (L) launches SheBot wallet with Arista Vault co-founder Purvi Roy

Gurgaon-based startup Arista Vault has developed a smart wallet called ‘SheBot’ for women which can be tracked through the phone in case of theft or loss. The smart wallet is connected through an app with the smartphone via BLE 4.1 wireless which sends a notification to the user and tracks its location. The startup has received mentorship and financial assistance under the Electropreneur Park—a collaboration of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), University of Delhi and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

“We would like to congratulate Arista Vault for launching ‘SheBot’, a one-of-its-kind smart wallet. Arista Vault is among the eight electronic hardware entities shortlisted by Electropreneur Park which has been established to contribute to the ESDM growth story of India,” said Omkar Rai, director general, STPI.

SheBot was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day to underscore the startup’s commitment towards women’s safety through leveraging best-in-class technology. A part of the wider smart wallet series, SheBot’s outer covering is made of leather and is priced from Rs 4,000 onwards. The product is available on the Arista Vault website and Amazon. “The unique wallet underscores our commitment to redefine the technology landscape and ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for women,” Arista Vault co-founder and CEO Purvi Roy said.

Founded in April 2018, Arista Vault was incubated by STPI in January 2020 and received funding of `29 lakh from Electropreneur Park and SASACT (Scheme for Accelerating Startups around post Covid Technology Opportunities).

Arista Vault had earlier developed ‘Shuddhi Box’—a disinfectant device at half the price of conventional devices to sterilise items such as mobile phones, currency notes and masks.