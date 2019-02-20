Are you an engineering student? Here’s a next-generation app for you

Infosys learning app for engineering students

IT services major Infosys has introduced InfyTQ, a next-generation digital platform to offer a good learning and engagement experience for engineering students in India. InfyTQ is a free platform open to all engineering students in their third and fourth year across the country. It encourages holistic development by imparting technical as well as professional skills and helps them become industry-ready.

InfyTQ will be available on both mobile and desktop and is equipped with content, courses, and news to establish talent readiness at an industry level through online assessments and certification. With InfyTQ, students will benefit from the always-on, anytime, anywhere learning, served through a continuous transfer of digital skills and expertise from the Infosys innovation ecosystem.

The platform will also assist students to stay connected with the organisation, keep up with the latest happenings, and familiarise themselves with Infosys’ culture and value system.

The learning courses will be centred around conceptual and practical aspects of technology to ensure a thorough understanding of the fundamental building blocks.

This includes extensive hands-on learning to aid the intelligent application of concepts in the real world. The platform will evolve and offer advanced learning materials and enable virtual programming environments for certain sets of students to further hone their technical skills.

In addition, the platform also offers courses on professional skills to help students navigate the art of effective contextual response, inter-personal relationships, communication and email etiquette among others.

Students can install the platform on their mobile, or access the desktop version and register to get access to high-quality content and learning material to be ready for a dynamic industry.