Are you an Airtel broadband customer? 1000 GB free data on offer for you; here’s how to avail

Airtel is setting its pace to take on its rivals in the data market. (Reuters)

Airtel is setting its pace to take on its rivals in the data market. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s company is giving all its broadband users a chance to get extra 1000GB bonus data! The offer was initially introduced in May 2017. It was supposed to end on March 31, 2018, but now, it has been extended until October 2018. Thanks to company’s latest announcement of extending its Airtel Big Byte offer! The free data will be available only to the customers who have subscribed to Airtel’s DSL services on or after June 2017. The ‘bonus data’ is offered over and above the base plan quota in each plan. Moreover, these plans also come with a free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year. More details are as follows:

What does Airtel provide under Big Byte offer?

• The telco offers additional 1000GB bonus data on select Airtel broadband plans.

• The offer is valid to two Airtel plans- Rs 1099 and Rs 1299.

• The offer works just like Airtel’s data rollover facility.

• The bonus data is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan.

• The company states that the extra data will be carried forward each month till October 31, 2018, or till the data is finished.

• As per the webiste, the bonus data is valid only for online purchase.

• Big Byte GB will be consumed only after base plan quota consumption by customer.

• Un-used Big Bytes data will be carried over each month till 31st October 2018 or the GBs getting over whichever is first.

How to avail Airtel Big Byte offer?

• In order for a new customer to avail the Offer, the eligible customer must: visit the page www.airtel.in/broadband

• Select base plan

• Enter mobile number and address to raise the request for new broadband connection or contact customer care to apply for subscription to Airtel Broadband services.

• Once the process is complete, the additional data benefits will be applicable after seven days from activation.