Are you a Samsung Galaxy S6 user? You should change your phone right away

Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ introduced the era of curved edges on mobile displays

While Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are yet to pen a success story for the company, its older Galaxy models have reached their end of life validity. In a push to encourage the customers to buy new Galaxy handsets, Samsung has ended official support for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ smartphones. Both the devices are about three years old and have reached the threshold of getting regular Android updates and patches. Samsung is now turning its back on these devices, however, it does not mean you will have to stop using them

Samsung on its update release log has removed the names of these two devices, indicating the end of support. Samsung usually categorises its devices into two groups – monthly and quarterly. These timelines are, of course, tentative and don’t assure any guarantee. The monthly update group has flagship devices including the Galaxy S series and some noteworthy Galaxy A series devices while the quarterly update list comprises of lower-specced devices in Galaxy J series and tablets.

The new update list for the devices eligible for monthly updates are Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S6+ edge, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A5 (2016).

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ are nowhere to be seen in the list, however, the other two models from the Galaxy S6 family are still eligible, perhaps because they were launched a few months after the previous two models. The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ introduced the era of curved edges on mobile displays that the company is still retaining with the Galaxy S9 series.

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ users are advised to switch to some other devices, however, the support end from the company doesn’t mean you should throw your device right away. You can use it for some other purposes such as making it a Wi-Fi router for other devices.