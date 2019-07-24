Are iPhone users ditching Apple for Samsung?

People picking up Samsung repeatedly grew in bigger numbers.

Fewer Apple users have been sticking with their iPhones and switching to Android phones, especially Samsung, when it comes to replacement, according to a report by BankMyCell. The study has revealed that the loyalty of Samsung phones was higher in comparison to Apple phones.

BankMyCell, the iPhone trade-in site, collected data from more than 38,000 people trading in their phones since October through June 2019 to track Apple brand loyalty during the upgrade cycle.

In the study, it was found that 18.1 per cent of iPhone users were trading in their device for a Samsung phone in June, the highest level it has been in the study, the CNET reported.

People picking up Samsung devices repeatedly grew in bigger numbers. The study further revealed that only 7.7 per cent of Galaxy S9 users switched to an iPhone and 92.3 per cent stuck on the smartphones running on Android operating system. In contrast, 26 per cent people trading in their iPhone X model moved onto another brand, the report added.

Since BankMyCell uses the data from people who use its service in arriving at the figures, they point out to a trend that reflects the overall picture of Apple or Samsung loyalty. The company acknowledges that the figures do not represent overall sales, which include auction sites, carrier stores and Apple itself.

In a separate report, Kantar said that while Android phone sales were up by 2.5 per cent to 61 per cent of all sales during the quarter ending in June 2019, the iOS-based devices were down by 2.4 per cent from the same quarter in the previous year. In the same period, Apple phones accounted for 36 per cent of phone sales in the US.