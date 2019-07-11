Aquaguard nourish anti-oxidant water bottle: Less fatigue, more energy

Equipped with an LCD display, the nourished water helps in faster absorption, leading to better hydration.

In today’s time, it has become imperative to maintain strong immunity to keep ourselves healthy. A new innovation by the health and hygiene major Eureka Forbes promises to help us meet that goal. Easy to carry and light in weight, its Nourish Anti-oxidant Water Bottle helps you meet your health goals by ensuring the intake of nourished water while you are on the move.

Equipped with an LCD display, the nourished water helps in faster absorption, leading to better hydration. The ions help boost energy and prevent exhaustion. It also fights off illness and infection to boost immunity, and it helps stimulate weight loss by improving the metabolism.

Each water molecule (H2O) has two hydrogen atoms bound to one oxygen atom. The hydrogen atoms are beneficial to the human body only when they are split and available in an unbound form. Aquaguard Nourish raises the concentration levels of molecular hydrogen so that the water gets easily digested and immediately penetrates the cells to increase the health benefits. The bottle is designed in a stylish black colour and the attractive LED display suits modern kitchen designs.

The bottle is available on the Amazon marketplace at a price of Rs 5,299.

