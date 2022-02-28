AQFiT W9 Quad Smartwatch: Stay active, stay connected

AQFiT W9 Quad is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with several health and fitness tracking features and a week-long battery life

These are pandemic times and the desire to stay in shape encourages people to take up physical exercises of all kinds—yoga, running, jogging, cycling and more. There are many features in smartwatches that are of much benefit to users and fitness tracking is one of them. If the wrist-wear has a calling feature, even better. Take for instance, the W9 Quad Bluetooth calling smartwatch from AQFiT with an all-new quad shape and stylish appearance. Priced at Rs 2,799, it’s an ideal wrist companion for doing most tasks without having to take out the phone from your pocket.

The W9 Quad smartwatch comes with IP67 rating, which means it is splashproof and dust resistant. It has a gorgeous 1.69-inch curved HD display with a Zinc Alloy casing that secures the 3D curved surface built in an all-new quad shape that calls for a second glance.

You can get the best out of your athletic activities with this fitness watch that can track almost all daily activities. Tracking your vital health parameters also comes easy with its built-in SpO2 and heart rate monitor. This timepiece can automatically measure sleep quality, and can also assist in maintaining healthy sleeping habits. It also includes a unique split-screen feature that slides from the left to provide useful information on one half of the screen. With text messages, calls, daily reminders, and calendar notifications, W9 Quad keeps you connected. And, there’s more: this watch also lets you control the music and camera from the wrist and through voice assistance, making life easier and more enjoyable.

The AQFiT W9 Quad is dedicated to being the user’s sports companion. This smartwatch can read different signals based on the activity and deliver highly accurate readings and performance data with in-built multisports modes. Whether it’s running, sit-ups, trekking, or outdoor activities such as tennis and badminton, there’s something for everyone. For day-to-day operations, its enormous battery may last 7-10 days. Simply charge the powerful battery, and the watch will last for 10 days. It features RealTek’s new generation processor, which provides longer durability and top-notch performance. It also comes with a variety of watch faces that let the user switch between them, depending on their mood and style.

Bluetooth calling from the wrist allows the user to put the phone down for a bit, especially during exercises, while still being connected with loved ones.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799