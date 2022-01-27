AQFiT W6 smartwatch: Make health your priority

An affordable smartwatch, AQFiT W6 has a sleek design, 15 sports modes and plenty of health and fitness features to wow you

Why always reach out to your phone when everything is on your wrist? Get instant notifications of messages, calls, daily reminders, and social media. Wait, there is still more—music control, weather forecasts, camera control and anti-lost feature. Make your life easier and sassier with the AQFiT W6, a hop-and-trendy addition to the well-known tech brand AQFiT’s smartwatch lineup. The new wrist-wear has a vibrant design that compliments all attires, it is quite affordable (Rs 1,999) and loaded with health and assistance features and the company positions it as an efficient personal assistant.

To begin with, the AQFiTW6 has a beautiful look with its premium curved design and easy navigation with 1.69-inch HD IPS display and 240 x 280 screen resolution. It is a multi-function fitness gadget that features a diverse range of sports and fitness monitor that tracks 24×7 heart rate, steep count, blood oxygen levels, and more. It’s a time-saving assistant that notifies the user for quick action on calls, messages and reminders.

The AQFiT W6 smartwatch features some smart assistant capabilities. Music control, call and message notification, reminders, social media notification, and camera control will save the time to draw the mobile phone out. Its 240 x 280 resolution ratio is soothing for the eyes and easy to navigate. The smartwatch is certified with an IP68 rating, meaning it is water- and dust-proof. Sweat and swimming won’t damage the device.

The AQFiT W6 keeps an active check on the user’s steps, heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, calorie burn, and more to aid in their health and fitness goals. It features 15 different sports modes including football, badminton, swimming, running, hiking, yoga, cycling and more. The best part: the watch showcases accurate readings. This trendy wearable features a 200mAH battery powered by Real-Tek’s new generation chipset RTL8762CK. It lasts 7-10 days with daily use and 30 days on standby. It features peripherals that consume less energy and deliver high performance with Bluetooth 5.0.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999