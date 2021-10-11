AQFIT W5 EDGE Smartwatch: Reach your fitness goals with ease

It is exclusively available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 2,499, let us check out its key features.

Smartwatches can do many things that your smartphone can’t. Benefits include tracking your heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level. They can be very expensive too, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a lot of money to get a good one. We have reviewed some of the trendy wrist wear from AQFIT in recent months, easy-on-pocket devices that are designed for consumers to embrace good health with a tech touch. The company’s most recent offering is W5 EDGE Smart Watch that, for all practical purposes, obviates the need to draw out the phone for several essential tasks and monitor daily health status. It is exclusively available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 2,499, let us check out its key features.

The W5 EDGE comes with a 1.7 inch HD IPS display with a high resolution of 240 x 280. This provides crystal clear images and interactive features, making it a stylish product with a trending design. The premium curved screen case offers multiple display design to compliment your style on every occasion. The user can choose from different high-quality display dials to match their need. The watch is water resistant too. The user can swim and shower with the smartwatch on. It is strengthened with IP68 certification and upto 5ATM waterproofing. Also, sweat and water splashes won’t harm the watch.

As mentioned earlier, the W5 EDGE Smart Watch eliminates the need to draw out the phone to check the weather, messages, calls, and other notifications. The user can access all the features above on the smartwatch itself. Moving on to the health features, after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to constantly check blood oxygen levels and heart rate have escalated. The AQFIT wrist wear features health tracking abilities such as heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and calorie count. The best part is the parameters measured are quite accurate.

The W5 EDGE has multi-sports mode; basically it automatically detects intense activities such as sports, running, and gymming. Here again, it provides an accurate reading of user’s activities to gauge performance. Additionally, the past seven days’ health tracking feature comprehensively analyses activities to determine user’s health status. The analysis comprises monitoring sleep, heart rate, and movement.

The W5 EDGE Smart Watch features Real Tek’s new generation RTL8762c chip. There is enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and power-saving too; its 180mAh battery lasts 8-10 days in regular usage and upto 10 days on standby.

Overall, the AQFIT W5 EDGE Smart Watch can be a good pick for its elegant design, rich features and good overall performance.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499