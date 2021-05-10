AQFIT W 11 Smartwatch: Stay fit at all times

You can take your watch where you go, even for a swim. With IP68 certification for up to 5ATM, you can keep your watch on to track your swim with utmost accuracy and not worry about sweat or splashes damaging your watch.

India continues its fight against the deadly Covid-19 second wave even as the healthcare system struggles with the overwhelming surge of cases in the past few weeks. No wonder, a healthier lifestyle in on top of the mind of most people. A trendy wrist wear from AQFIT can be a good health accessory during these pandemic times. We are talking about the W11 Fitness Smart Watch, an elegant piece of wearable that comes with a lot of health-specific features to aid you in your physical activity.

Priced at Rs 2,799, AQFIT W11 on your wrist always has your back 24×7. It constantly tracks your sleep patterns, heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), calories, step count and sedentary reminder. You can even set water drinking reminders for a healthier lifestyle. The unique breath mode also reminds and helps you relax after long hours of work.

The W11 has a large 1.4-inch super retina full touchscreen with a screen to body ratio of 93%. You can give your style a boost with the 4.0D curved screen crafted in an ultra thin Zinc-Magnesium Alloy case. The skin friendly food-grade silicone strap is made to prioritise your comfort. The many watch faces are made to suit the environment you are going in. Give yourself a sporty look during your workouts and boost your personality with a premium appeal in meetings. The 1.4-inch display in 320 x 320 resolutions is able to adapt to your surroundings delivering natural colours which look as sharp whether you are in the dark or outside in bright sunlight.

You can keep your hands free from your phone by completing most of your tasks from your wrist. For instance, you can control music or camera, get weather reports, read messages and notifications. It even helps you find your phone when you have misplaced it in the room. You can take your watch where you go, even for a swim. With IP68 certification for up to 5ATM, you can keep your watch on to track your swim with utmost accuracy and not worry about sweat or splashes damaging your watch.

AQFIT takes your sports seriously too. Its 15 activity modes read different signals depending on the activity and deliver highly accurate readings and performance results as appropriate for that particular activity. Whether it’s running, walking, hiking, biking, yoga, swimming or just outdoor sports such as football and badminton, W11 has you covered.

At the heart of the W11 is the latest Nordic chipset NFR52832 supported with ST LIS2DH12TR sensor. Known for delivering 40% higher efficiencies consuming 50% less power, it is part of the reason how the battery is able to pack so much power in such a slim design. With 8-10 days under regular usage and a staggering 60 days of standby time in a single charge, this watch stands out.

Overall, a good pick for the health-conscious lot.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799