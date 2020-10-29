AQFIT Smart Watch W14: Embrace good health

The W 14 looks slim and sleek in terms of its physical appearance.

At a time when a healthier lifestyle is on top of the mind for most people, a trendy wrist wear from AQFIT can make them embrace good health with a tech touch. We are talking about W 14 Smart Watch, a sleek and good-looking wearable that records your health parameters with great accuracy. It even comes with an inbuilt SPO2 monitor to combat Covid-19. It is available for Rs 3,699. Here’s a look at its key features.

The W 14 looks slim and sleek in terms of its physical appearance. It has a zinc-magnesium alloy body with a carbon fibre back case, there’s even a comfortable food-grade silicone strap to go along with it. Plain-speak, its elegant looks, unibody design and large screen display make it a worthy pick in the given price segment.

Switched on, we are looking at a 1.33-inch HD colour, IPS Full Touch screen display with a resolution of 240 x 240. The round bezel design gives it a sporty and premium look. The W14 is pretty sturdy too; it can withstand dust, dirt and sand, and can remain submersed in water upto a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

Inside, we are looking at the latest Nordic chipset NFR52832; this promises 40% higher efficiency with 50% less power, supported by ST LIS2DH12TR sensor. Packed with a 220mAh lithium battery, it takes two hours to fully charge and produce upto 8-10 days of usage with a standby time of 60 days.

The W 14 comes equipped with 15 Multi-Sports modes; it enables the customer to track and record all activities such as walking, trekking, running, yoga, etc. , accurately. Its advanced optical sensor provides 24 hours heart rate monitoring, sleep pattern monitoring and also helps you relax your mind with its all-new breathe mode feature.

This fitness smart watch enables you to control your phone without touching it. Flip your wrist to get instant social media notifications, read messages and see incoming calls. Set alarms, sedentary reminders and get notifications with vibrating alerts on your wrist. With its Shutter feature, take timer shots by using the watch as a remote to click photos or selfies from your phone with just a tap. Or, control music straight through the watch interface that allows you to skip/ play/pause the songs of your mobile device.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,699