AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch: A watch to get you going

Smartwatches and fitness bands that can measure blood oxygen saturation levels are a hot commodity during these pandemic times when people are acutely health conscious. However, you don’t need to shell out an exorbitant amount to procure a device with SpO2 sensors for measuring blood oxygen saturation. Homegrown MAK Mobility has come up with a meaningful innovation; its AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch is a light and stylish device that accurately tracks your fitness and activity on a daily basis. Best of all, you don’t have to empty out your bank account to purchase one—AQ-FIT W15 comes with an affordable price tag of Rs 3,699.

First, let me talk about the new wearable buzzwords—SpO2 sensors and blood oxygen saturation levels. It might sound a little complicated but let me try to explain a little bit here, based on my experience with the AQ-FIT Smart Watch W15. Basically, this wristwear multitasks for you; it is equipped with sensors that can measure your heart rate, calories burnt, sleep monitoring and most importantly, track your blood oxygen levels also referred to as SpO2, or the saturation of oxygen in your blood. It is essential to keep a constant check on the SpO2 levels, because maintaining the precise balance of oxygen-saturated blood is key to our wellness.

The government has also issued advisory that SpO2 is an important indicator for pneumonia symptoms. A normal person has a blood oxygen saturation level of 95%. However, in conditions associated with shortness of breath, the blood oxygen levels tend to fall below 95%. Sensors available in this watch may help in detecting hypoxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply.

In current scenario of Covid-19 pandemic, the AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch may indicate issues with oxygen levels which could be related to coronavirus because Covid-19 infection also causes low blood oxygen levels and this can help in the early detection of Covid-19 induced pneumonia.

To get started, download the YFit app from Google Play or Apple App Store. Follow the instructions and sync the watch with your mobile phone. Everything is simple and hassle-free. Slim and sleek, the AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch comes in a zinc-magnesium alloy body in a unibody design with a silicone strap and carbon fibre back case. There’s a 1.33-inch HD IPS round, full touch colour display with a resolution of 240 x 240 that makes it easy for you to scroll, see messages, notifications, track health and do other things on your watch. The full touch screen gives you the convenience of smooth navigation in all four directions to different menus.

AQ-FIT W15 comes with IP68, fully waterproof function, so you can now swim, run in the monsoon rain or just jump into the water without any worries. The user interface experience is seamless and top-notch. This smart watch comes with latest Nordic chipset NFR52832, which ensures higher efficiency and significantly less power consumption.

The AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch offers 15 different sports modes and can track all your activities, whether it’s running, walking, bike, treadmill, yoga, football, badminton, hike or what not with just one watch. This multi-function device monitors 24-hours continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, number of steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, sleep monitoring and also sports a sedentary reminder. Its 10-day battery life requires charging the watch only a few times a month.

My takeaways: AQ-FIT W15 Smart Watch is a sleek and good-looking wrist wear that keep you updated and motivated with all your health-related information on your fingertips. It has good battery life, is fairly accurate when it comes to capturing the health parameters and best of all, it is easy to use. In sum total, it is your ideal companion to a healthy life.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,699