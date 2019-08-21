Apple’s slip-up makes thousands of iPhone units vulnerable: Check if your device is under threat

Security experts have warned users to be careful and check what they download on their iPhones and iPads as hackers could get access to customers personal data and privacy.

Apple users around the world will have to be careful as all iPhone and iPads are facing security concerns. According to a report, Apple has made a blunder that has led to the company unpatching a bug that was rectified in the iOS 12.3 update. The bug has re-appeared on iOS 12.4 making Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod models, vulnerable. The users who are running their iPhones or iPads on iOS 12.4 could face a problem. The latest bug allows a new jailbreak to be available for iOS 12.4.

The discovery regarding the same had been during the weekend by hackers. It has been reported that they made a free jailbreak public, which runs on any version of iOS before iOS 12.3. This is the first time that a free public jailbreak has been released for the public. A fully updated iPhone is under threat and it is still not clear how long the bug can last. Jailbreaking an iPhone allows customers to download apps that are not supported by Apple. This leads to a breach in security that can allow for data to be stolen or Apple devices getting hacked. Apple does not allow apps which are not supported by them to feature on its App Store which helps them in securing the device from bugs.

It is important to note that this mistake can prove to be costly for Apple as customers using iPhone X could be facing a lot of problems. The good thing is that customers with iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max are safe. Security experts have warned users to be careful and check what they download on their iPhones and iPads as hackers could get access to customers personal data and privacy.

This is a big blow for Apple with the Apple event being around the corner. Apple will have to fix this as quickly as they can or else this can escalate.