Apple’s Siri-powered HomePod speaker is finally available for buying in India; details inside

The HomePod is a high-end speaker that packs Siri smarts.

It took a long time to happen, but Apple is finally ready to sell its high-end HomePod smart speaker in India, almost two years after it was launched for global markets. Apple had revealed HomePod India price earlier in the year, though for some reason, it didn’t start selling it soon enough. The Siri-powered HomePod is now available for buying in India from Apple Authorised Resellers and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Paytm, though it isn’t immediately clear if Amazon India will sell it too since it already sells a competing product, aka Echo Studio.

The HomePod is a high-end speaker that packs Siri smarts. Unlike other competing products, Apple touts HomePod as a high-quality audio product first and smart home speaker later. It’s one of the classic examples to show off Apple’s closely guarded ecosystem, since it can only work with an Apple product like an iPhone or iPad or Mac. This means, unlike the Amazon Echo Studio that theoretically supports all devices, you can’t pair a HomePod with an Android or Microsoft device.

But if you’re one who is already invested in Apple’s ecosystem, which means, if you already own an iPhone or iPad and subscribe to its services like Apple Music, the HomePod will make a lot of sense for you. Especially in India, where Apple has launched it at a much more aggressive price of Rs 19,990, so it’s one of the few products from Cupertino to cost lower than what it does in the West.

The HomePod, as mentioned earlier, is a high-end smart speaker that responds to Siri voice commands. it features 360-degree sound and is capable of dynamically adjusting to its surroundings to offer the best of “high-fidelity” audio playback. it features six microphones and when paired with echo and noise cancellation to “hear you without the need to raise your voice — even if you’re across the room with loud music playing.” Apple also touts privacy on the HomePod, claiming commands sent after activating “Hey Siri” are sent to its servers (for response) in encrypted and anonymous form rather than being tied to your Apple ID — which is a must to use the HomePod by the way.