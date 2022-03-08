Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 2022 event today: How to watch LIVE stream online from anywhere, what to expect

iPhone SE 3 is likely to be launched later today, here is how you can watch Apple launch event 2022 LIVE telecast.

Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event: Apple is hosting a ‘Peek Performance’ event on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and it will take place at 11:30 pm in India. If reports are to be believed, Cupertino could be announcing the third-generation version of its low-cost iPhone SE, equipped with 5G. Apart from that, users can also expect Apple to update the specifications of the iPad Air, giving it 5G as well as the A15 Bionic processor, bringing its processing spec up to speed with the iPad Mini announced last year.

Reports have also suggested that the tech giant might also unveil the M2 upgrade chip along with a redesigned MacBook Air. There are also chances of Apple showing new Macs, like the Mac Mini with a processor update to M1 Pro or M1 Max. While Cupertino is also working on new iMac and Mac Pro, chances are that those might come later in the year. However, many reports have suggested that at least one Mac could be seen during the March 8 event.

When and where to watch Apple March event LIVE telecast:

The special Apple event is scheduled to take place later tonight, March 8, at 10 AM PST, which means that in India, it will kick off at 11:30 PM. It will be streamed on Apple’s website (apple.com) and will also be available on YouTube. You can watch it below.

What to expect from Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 2022 event:

iPhone SE’s third generation, if it indeed makes an appearance, would be an upgrade over the 2020 iPhone SE which offered great specs to users at a really good value. However, the drawback of the phone was its poor battery life, with the phone sometimes not being able to run even an entire day at times, especially if FaceTime calls are made using it. Now, with everyone wanting only a 5G phone, if the battery life is not updated, it might end up becoming a concern, along with its old design that has been borrowed from iPhone 8. On the other hand, considering the jump from the iPhone 5s-like first-gen iPhone SE to the iPhone 8-like 2020 iPhone SE, it might just happen that the iPhone SE this year might inherit the iPhone 13 Mini’s design, especially as the low sales of iPhone 12 Mini make it seem like the iPhone Mini range is set to end with iPhone 13 series.

It is also expected that Apple TV Plus might end up getting more shows and movies. In addition to this, some reports have also said that the word ‘Peek’ in the event name is in reference to a new AR/VR product by Cupertino. Apple’s AR/VR headset has been anticipated for a long time, and Apple does not rush, mostly because it probably abides by the motto “good things take time”. Accordingly, reports have said that the headset would not be ready by 2023. However, if there is any truth to the speculation around the word ‘Peek’, the tech giant might give us a surprise, after all.

At the event, software updates like iOS 15.4 to let users use Face ID while wearing a mask and macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15.4 update could also be unveiled.

Whatever Apple may announce, however, keep an eye out for this space because financialexpress.com will bring you all the news live from the event.

