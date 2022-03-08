Apple March 2022 launch event LIVE updates: All the top announcements from Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Live

Apple March launch event 2022 LIVE: All the updates on iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more here.

Apple Peek Performance event: Apple is hosting its first big hardware event of 2022, titled “Peek Performance”, today, March 8 starting 11:30 pm (IST). It is widely speculated that we’ll see Apple launching a couple of new iPhones, including a low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, a next gen iPad Air, and even a brand-new Mac Mini called “Mac Studio” alongside a 27-inch external display.

The Mac Studio will reportedly be the showstopper at the event even as Apple—supposedly—looks to give the humble Mac Mini more serious firepower, which is to say, it could be powered by the M1 Pro chip, seen inside the latest and greatest MacBook Pro 14 and 16 models. There are some rumours also suggesting the debut of the M2 processor with the Mac Studio. Apple is largely expected to launch the third generation iPhone SE—iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022— later today. The iPhone 13 could, meanwhile, receive a fresh “green” paint job too, as per rumour mills.

When and where to watch Apple March event LIVE telecast:

Today’s Apple event will kick-off at 10 am PST, which means that in India, it will start at 11:30 pm. It will be streamed on Apple’s website (apple.com) and will be available to stream on YouTube as well. You can watch it below, too, as we bring you all the updates from the event in real time as they happen.

Apple 2022 iPhone event LIVE updates: What to expect

The iPhone SE 3 is probably the most obvious, and much anticipated product expected to make an appearance at today’s event. Those keeping track would be quick to point out, the iPhone SE 3 is coming—if it’s coming—sooner than the iPhone SE 2, which took nearly four years in the making. The iPhone SE 2 was launched in 2020, four years after the original SE broke cover.

The new iPhone SE will likely be bolstered by a new, more powerful chip and 5G support. It is expected to come with improved camera hardware, too. That said, the design looks set to be a rehash of the current model which means it will look similar to the iPhone SE 2020 down to its Touch ID biometrics.

Alongside the iPhone SE 3, Apple will reportedly also launch an updated iPad Air—the fifth generation—with a new chip and 5G keeping the design same as the existing model. Speaking of which, there could be a new “purple” colourway in tow, as well.

As for the rumoured Mac Studio, not a lot is known about the more powerful Mac Mini supposedly set to debut later today. Whatever be the case, we can totally expect it to rock one of Apple’s in-house chips, either the M1 Pro or an all-new M2. The 27-inch monitor, meanwhile, is said to be a more affordable take on Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR with a smaller screen minus mini-LED and a seemingly more aggressive price tag.

Last but not the least, Apple may also reveal more concrete information on iOS 15.4 rollout, today. The update will bring the ability to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhones and iPads with masks on, among other things.

Apple was supposed to launch updated Mac computers in March, but chances of that happening today during “Peek Performance” appear to be slim.

Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from the event live. Stay tuned for updates in this live blog.

